KKR vs PBKS: Watch – Tim Southee Takes A Screamer To Dismiss Kagiso Rabada

Tim Southee was at the top of his game for Kolkata Knight Riders against Punjab Kings. KKR bowled out the Kings for 137 with Southee taking two for 36 off his spell. He picked up Shikhar Dhawan and Shahrukh Khan to dent Punjab early on.

KKR now need 138 runs to win their second game and go to the top of the points table. Apart from bowling a magnificent spell, Southee was seen mentoring young Shivam Mavi who had a tough day on the field.

One of Southee’s magic moments in the field was the dismissal of Kagiso Rabada. He took on Mavi and scored 17 runs off the 18th over. It was Andre Russell who was given the responsibility to bowl in the 19th over. Rabada hit one straight up in the air off the very…