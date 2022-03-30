KKR vs RCB: David Willey took a brilliant diving catch, Nitish Rana was dismissed

A great start to the KKR vs RCB match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders have had some great matches over the years, and judging by the early signs, Wednesday’s match should be another classic.

RCB bowler David Willey showed excellent determination and athleticism as he helped dismiss KKR’s Nitish Rana, who was batting on 10, reducing the Faf du Plessis-led side to 46/4 at a time .

After losing their first match against Punjab Kings, the onus was on RCB’s bowlers, and they seem to have really revived themselves.

Read| KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli can achieve this big position, will join Shikhar Dhawan in the elusive list

Toss once again played an important role…