KKR vs RCB: Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers set new record, this feat for the first time in the history of IPL

The pair of Glenn Maxell and AB de Villiers lashed out all fours and sixes towards Kolkata Knight Riders on the M Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. Within the storm of Maxwell and de Villiers, KKR bowlers didn’t have one and RCB scored 204 runs dropping 4 wickets in 20 overs. Maxwell scored 78 off 49 balls, then de Villiers was one step forward of him and the Bangalore batsman performed a blazing inning of 74 runs from simply 34 balls. Each these batsmen additionally earned an enormous IPL file.

In actual fact, that is the primary time within the historical past of IPL, when each batsmen have scored greater than 75 runs throughout the identical innings, batting at quantity 4 and 5. Maxwell smashed 78 off 49 balls with 9 fours and three sixes, whereas ABD additionally hit 9 fours and three sixes in his stormy inning. Maxwell accomplished his fifty in 28 balls. De Villiers, who got here to the crease after Padikkal’s dismissal, was additionally seen supporting Maxwell and the 2 shared a 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Maxwell scored 78 off 49 balls and was dismissed by Pat Cummins.

After Maxwell’s dismissal, AB de Villiers confirmed his formidable kind and accomplished his half-century in simply 27 balls. De Villiers made a stormy innings of 76 runs in 34 balls and he returned not out. Bangalore managed to attain 204 runs on the scoreboard due to the innings of Maxwell and de Villiers. Bangalore’s crew has landed on the sector with simply three overseas gamers on this match. The crew has changed Rajat Patidar within the crew instead of all-rounder Dan Christian. On the identical time, the crew of Kolkata Knight Riders has not made any adjustments of their taking part in eleven.