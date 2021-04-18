LATEST

KKR vs RCB: Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers set new record, this feat for the first time in the history of IPL

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

The pair of Glenn Maxell and AB de Villiers lashed out all fours and sixes towards Kolkata Knight Riders on the M Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. Within the storm of Maxwell and de Villiers, KKR bowlers didn’t have one and RCB scored 204 runs dropping 4 wickets in 20 overs. Maxwell scored 78 off 49 balls, then de Villiers was one step forward of him and the Bangalore batsman performed a blazing inning of 74 runs from simply 34 balls. Each these batsmen additionally earned an enormous IPL file.

In actual fact, that is the primary time within the historical past of IPL, when each batsmen have scored greater than 75 runs throughout the identical innings, batting at quantity 4 and 5. Maxwell smashed 78 off 49 balls with 9 fours and three sixes, whereas ABD additionally hit 9 fours and three sixes in his stormy inning. Maxwell accomplished his fifty in 28 balls. De Villiers, who got here to the crease after Padikkal’s dismissal, was additionally seen supporting Maxwell and the 2 shared a 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Maxwell scored 78 off 49 balls and was dismissed by Pat Cummins.

KKR vs RCB: Rahul caught Kohli’s great catch off Varun’s ball-

After Maxwell’s dismissal, AB de Villiers confirmed his formidable kind and accomplished his half-century in simply 27 balls. De Villiers made a stormy innings of 76 runs in 34 balls and he returned not out. Bangalore managed to attain 204 runs on the scoreboard due to the innings of Maxwell and de Villiers. Bangalore’s crew has landed on the sector with simply three overseas gamers on this match. The crew has changed Rajat Patidar within the crew instead of all-rounder Dan Christian. On the identical time, the crew of Kolkata Knight Riders has not made any adjustments of their taking part in eleven.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
29
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
28
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
24
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top