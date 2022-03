KKR vs RCB, IPL 2022: Both batsmen at one end, still no dismissal, see how these miracles happened!

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets in the sixth match of IPL 2022. Vanendu Hasaranga named player of the match RCB beat KKR, Umesh Yadav’s throw cost Kolkata dearly! Image Credit source: RCB INSTAGRAM 15th season of IPL (IPL 2022) Finally in Royal Challengers Bangalore (KKR vs RCB) Got the first victory. Bangalore on Wednesday…

Read Full News