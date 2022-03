KKR vs RCB, IPL 2022: The 10th and 11th number batsmen made a big difference

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored 128 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In this, the batsmen at number 10 and 11 contributed by sharing of 27 runs. 10th and 11th number batsman made a record Image Credit source: IPL Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Banglore) Of…

Read Full News