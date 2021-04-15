KKR’s Amazing Defeat Broke Shah Rukh Khan’s Heart, Tweeted And Told Fans – Bollywood News: Latest Bollywood News & Bollywood Gossip – Tech TMT

KKR’s superb defeat broke Shah Rukh Khan’s coronary heart; There are a lot of cricket followers within the nation, in IPL 2021, to this point solely 5 matches have been held and a really thrilling ultimate ball has taken place in nearly all of the matches. One such match was performed on Tuesday 13 April on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the place Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by a margin of 10 runs.

Disappointing efficiency. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all of the followers! – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2021

It was a match during which Kolkata took up the match and went to Mumbai and gave it as a present. The Kolkata batsmen carried out poorly within the ultimate overs after which the tight bowling of Mumbai snatched the match from KKR. Not solely have been KKR followers sad with this defeat, however group proprietor and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t conceal this sorrow.

KKR began the match nicely. Initially, the group’s spinners saved Mumbai tied, whereas within the center and ultimate overs, the quick bowlers saved Mumbai from scoring massive. In response to the goal of simply 153 runs, openers Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill began nicely for KKR, however even after being caught within the match, enjoying a poor shot within the ultimate 6 overs, this group stunned the simple-looking victory. accomplished.

KKR required solely 31 runs off the ultimate 30 balls, with 7 wickets in hand, however Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell additionally couldn’t attain the group’s victory and suffered a 10-run defeat. After such a efficiency by the group, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his grief by tweeting and in addition apologized to the followers. Shah Rukh stated, “Very disappointing efficiency of Kolkata Knight Riders. Apologies to all of the followers”..