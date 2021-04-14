LATEST

KKR’s unexpected defeat against Mumbai Indians ripped all the legendary cricketers including Sehwag, know who said what

The match performed between the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will likely be mentioned for a very long time to return. KKR was within the driving seat from the beginning of the match to 5 overs earlier than the tip of the match and it appeared that the match can be carried out very simply, however after that Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and the bowlers of the group did, He was nothing wanting a miracle. After this sudden defeat of KKR, all of the legendary cricketers have expressed shock. Some will not be positive how KKR can defeat after reaching such a scenario.

Shahrukh Khan livid over KKR defeat, apologized to followers by tweeting

At one time, KKR wanted 31 runs off 31 balls with seven wickets of their account, after which the group performs 20 overs, saves three wickets and loses by 10 runs. KKR followers should have been disillusioned with the best way finishers like Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell regarded to bat. Russell was additionally given life twice throughout this era, however regardless of all this, KKR misplaced by 10 runs towards Mumbai Indians.

Know who tweeted on KKR’s sudden defeat

Rahul made such an announcement about Rohit’s captaincy, your coronary heart will win

Sanjay Manjrekar believes that KKR ought to have received this match, whereas Virender Sehwag has described it as the results of KKR’s negligence. Whereas Akash Chopra described it as a surprising consequence, Venkatesh Prasad gave the credit score of the victory of Mumbai Indians to Rohit’s captaincy and bowlers.

