KL Rahul GF name: Sunil Shetty daughter Athiya Shetty spotted supporting KL Rahul and LSG at Wankhede Stadium

Sunil Shetty daughter Athiya Shetty: The veteran actor and his family are supporting Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

During the 20th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants contained Rajasthan Royals’ batters for a large part of the innings but couldn’t restrict them for a below par total.

Invited to bat first by LSG captain KL Rahul, RR eventually ended up with a competitive 165/6 in 20 overs. The same wouldn’t have been possible without batter Shimron Hetmyer’s 14th T20 half-century. In what was his third in the IPL, it was his first one for Rajasthan.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 10th over, Hetmyer scored a rescuing…