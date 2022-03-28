KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock 'A Devastating Opening Pair,' Says Sunil Gavaskar

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has hailed the Lucknow Super Giants’ opening pair of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. LSG start their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with a clash against fellow debutants Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday.

The Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match can be watched live on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. Match coverage starts 6.30 PM IST onwards.

KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock joined the Lucknow-based franchise from Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively. Rahul was previously leading Punjab Kings while de Kock was a regular for five-time champions Mumbai. Now, the two experienced batters will hope to give LSG good…

