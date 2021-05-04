KL Rahul was taken from a special charter plane to Mumbai, underwent surgery

Sports desk. Friends, let us tell you that in the middle of the 14th season of the IPL, the Punjab Kings team has suffered a big setback, due to which the top order of the Punjab Kings team has deteriorated. For your information, let us know that skipper KL Rahul, who is in excellent form, had to undergo surgery due to appendix. Friends suddenly had to go to the hospital on Sunday after which their illness was detected. Mayank Agarwal took over the captaincy against Delhi Capitals in place of Rahul. The Punjab captain underwent a successful surgery on Monday and is expected to return by the end of the tournament.

Friends, for your information, tell us that KL Rahul was advised by the doctor on Sunday after complaining of stomach ache. He underwent surgery in Mumbai on Monday, after which he is now healthy. According to an English website, Rahul had flown to Mumbai from Charter plane where he underwent surgery by reproposcopy. Now the Punjab team will talk to IPL management on their return to the team bubble.

After successful surgery, Rahul will be quarantined after which his entry into the team bubble will be considered. This is being discussed by the team. Before the surgery, it was informed that it may take two to three weeks for him to return. It depends on how their surgery is done. Rahul is currently in very good form.