Klay Thompson descends on Warriors victory

SAN FRANCISCO — As Klay Thompson began writing his redemption story in January, the five-time All-Star knew it wasn’t going to be easy. After all, he was trying to back down from not one but two serious injuries that sidelined him for more than two years.

But with 31 games into his return and the playoffs on the horizon, Thompson said he is finally starting to feel like himself again.

Thompson led the Warriors to a 128–112 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

Thompson finished with 33 points, 6-for 10 from deep and 12-for-22 overall. It was not his highest scoring performance of the season, although coach Steve Kerr called it Thompson’s “best game”.

“I thought he took two bad shots…