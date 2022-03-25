Knee soreness to keep Ja Morant out of action two weeks

Memphis, Tenn. (AP) — Jay Morant is expected to be in remission for at least the next two weeks with pain in his right knee, said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins before hosting the Grizzlies on Thursday night in Indiana.

Morant, the Grizzlies’ 27.6 points per game scorer, has missed the last two games after taking a knee against Atlanta last Friday. Jenkins said the team would evaluate the All-Star guard in two weeks.

“That’s the plan right now,” Jenkins said. We are hopeful that he will make a full recovery before the playoffs.

Morant missed 12 games earlier this season with a left knee sprain and was ruled out of the game with back pain before Atlanta….