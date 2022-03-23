Knicks’ play-in hopes all but dashed after loss to Hawks

Trae Young once again tied it up with the Knicks and their fans.

The 2021 postseason villains and their Hawks have essentially ended the Knicks’ season for the second consecutive spring, pushing the Knicks closer to a mathematical elimination on Tuesday night with 45 points in a 117-111 win and The booing with eight assists is calming the garden crowd.

RJ Barrett, with 30 points and 13 rebounds for the Knicks, could not completely match Young in the absence of injury to leading-scorer Julius Randall, who is now six games behind No. 10 Atlanta for the final.. .