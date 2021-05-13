Knives out 2: Discover the mysterious cast of the anticipated sequel

Knives out 2: Is there still hope? Knives out 2 can match, let alone top notch, the star-studded features of the original film? It seems like a hopeless endeavor, but we can’t accuse Rian Johnson of not trying. In the past two days we have already received two major announcements about Knives out 2 casting and, while there’s still a long way to go to really impress us, the sequel is definitely off to a good start.

Before we dive into that Knives out 2 casting news, though, let’s add some context by lowering the previous movie’s cast. Check this out: Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, LaKeith Stanfield and, of course, Daniel Craig as sleuth Benoit Blanc. Oh, and let’s not forget Frank Oz’s cameo. Frank Oz!

So that was Knives out. Who has been cast on Knives out 2? Let’s take a look!

Dave Bautista

Man, Dave Bautista has come a long way since he started acting, hasn’t he? The former WWE superstar is now a full-fledged Hollywood A-lister, having been a part of such films as Ghost, Blade Runner 2049, and Guardians of the Universe. Even if for some reason you don’t immediately associate the actor with Drax the Destroyer, you’ve probably seen him in one of his myriad other film projects at this point.

Unsurprisingly, details about who plays Bautista are still kept secret. That didn’t stop the actor from gushing about the project Polygon: “If you are familiar with the first Knives out, you know it wasn’t very emotional, it’s not a deeply dramatic movie. But it was such a quirky movie, and it was so interesting. It had such a great ensemble, like a talented cast. And Rian, I am desperate to cooperate. “

The MCU alum was referring to the fact that he’s been slowly trying to expand into more dramatic roles, after all the successful clowning he’s done over the years. He explained Polygon: “Although (Knives out 2) is not walking the dramatic path that I really love, and that I am pursuing, I feel like this is a huge statement, because of the caliber of the people involved and how successful the first film was. “

Edward Norton

Hey, look, another MCU guy! Yeah, sort of. Of course, Edward Norton has been around long enough not to be defined by how unceremoniously he left the then-burgeoning Marvel Cinematic Universe. What actually defines Norton – besides an impressive body of work – is how picky he is about his projects these days. It’s a tribute to get the former Hulk in your movie.

You may not have noticed, but Edward Norton hasn’t been in a major blockbuster since his 2014 two-hit combo Birdman (which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor) and The Grand Budapest Hotel. It will be nice to see his talent make a big release again, especially considering how colorful the characters were in the first Knives Out.

Again, as with Dave Bautista’s casting, there are no details as to who Edward Norton will be playing in Knives out 2. After his turn as an amateur detective in 2019 Motherless Brooklyn (which he wrote and directed), wouldn’t it be nice if he were Benoit Blanc’s competitor in this movie? No, that’s probably too obvious for Rian Johnson.

Embrace the mystery

So, by the nature of the now franchise, the only cast member of the original Knives out who will definitely return for the next episode is Daniel Craig. You can’t have a Benoit Blanc mystery without Benoit Blanc (but again, it’s Rian Johnson, so he could easily put Blanc into a coma in the first act). All others are probably gone forever. Or are they?

Depending on where the story is from Knives out 2 set, Johnson could bring back some of the favorites from the first movie, even if it’s just for a fan-service cameo. We can fully see Ana de Armas come back for a few scenes to keep us updated on how she’s doing now that she’s rich. She could be Blanc’s Watson again. And LaKeith Stanfield could again be in charge of the investigation.

But again, it would make more sense for that Knives out 2 to basically start a new mystery and a whole new set of characters. And we should resign ourselves to the fact that we don’t know too much about them until we actually watch the movie. That’s how the genre works!

–

Are you excited for it Knives out 2? Who else would you like to see in it? Let us know in the comments!