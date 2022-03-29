Knocked out stage

Mauricio Macri made his debut at the 45th Bridge World Team Championships in Parma, Italy, a stage called the “D’Orci Trophy”, in which Argentina finished fourth in the round,

The former president of Argentina played two games of three in which the team participated. Eight qualified for the knock out stage, The 45th Bridge World Championships takes place from March 27 to April 9, and McCree’s team is part of the safe passage to the next round.

Together for Change founder who was seen sternly at the table mask and concentrationShares a team with Héctor Camberos, Walter Fornasari, Pablo Lambardi, Carlos Lucena, Marco Bertagnoni (captain) and Debra Hyatt (coach).

