Know About The Auspicious Muhurat And Other Details – Tech Kashif

April 2 marks the Krishna Paksha Panchami Tithi of Hindi month Chaitra in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Shukrawara (Friday). However, the Panchami tithi will exist till 8.15 am and then Shashthi Tithi will start and prevail for the whole day. The day will be observed as Rang Panchami that falls after five days after.

Holi festivity in many parts of India, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and some parts of Uttar Pradesh like Mathura and Vrindavan. The festival has highly religious significance for Hindus and is considered to be an important ritual as it is believed to be the symbol of victory over Rajas (desire) and Tamas (delusional or destructive).

Sunrise and Sunset time for April 2:

Sunrise time – 6.10 am

Sunset time – 6.40 pm

Moonrise time – 11.57 pm

Moonset time – 9.34 am on April 3

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 2:

The Panchami Tithi will prevail from 10.59 am on April 1 to 8.15 am on April 3. Nakshatra will be Jyeshtha for the whole day. Talking about the Rashi for the day, Moon will be in Vrishchika (Scorpio) Rashi up to 03:44 am on April 3 while the Sun will remain in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on April 2:

According to the Hindu calendar, the hours of the day is divided into 30 muhurats among which Abhijit muhurat is said to be the most auspicious and powerful muhurat to perform any puja or start any work. As the Panchang for April 2 suggests, Abhijit muhurat will take place from 12 pm to 12.50 pm.

Inauspicious timings for April 2:

The most inauspicious time frame of the day is known as Rahu kalam as it is said to be interfered by planet Rahu. Rahu is not an astronomical planet, however, it is considered as the one in Hindu astrology due to its major impact on humans’ life. On April 2, it will take place from 10.51 am to 12:25 pm.