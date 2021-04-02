LATEST

Know About The Auspicious Muhurat And Other Details – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Know About The Auspicious Muhurat And Other Details - Tech Kashif

April 2 marks the Krishna Paksha Panchami Tithi of Hindi month Chaitra in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Shukrawara (Friday). However, the Panchami tithi will exist till 8.15 am and then Shashthi Tithi will start and prevail for the whole day. The day will be observed as Rang Panchami that falls after five days after.

Holi festivity in many parts of India, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and some parts of Uttar Pradesh like Mathura and Vrindavan. The festival has highly religious significance for Hindus and is considered to be an important ritual as it is believed to be the symbol of victory over Rajas (desire) and Tamas (delusional or destructive).

Sunrise and Sunset time for April 2:

Sunrise time – 6.10 am

Sunset time – 6.40 pm

Moonrise time – 11.57 pm

Moonset time – 9.34 am on April 3

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 2:

The Panchami Tithi will prevail from 10.59 am on April 1 to 8.15 am on April 3. Nakshatra will be Jyeshtha for the whole day. Talking about the Rashi for the day, Moon will be in Vrishchika (Scorpio) Rashi up to 03:44 am on April 3 while the Sun will remain in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on April 2:

According to the Hindu calendar, the hours of the day is divided into 30 muhurats among which Abhijit muhurat is said to be the most auspicious and powerful muhurat to perform any puja or start any work. As the Panchang for April 2 suggests, Abhijit muhurat will take place from 12 pm to 12.50 pm.

Inauspicious timings for April 2:

The most inauspicious time frame of the day is known as Rahu kalam as it is said to be interfered by planet Rahu. Rahu is not an astronomical planet, however, it is considered as the one in Hindu astrology due to its major impact on humans’ life. On April 2, it will take place from 10.51 am to 12:25 pm.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
442
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
420
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
402
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
399
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
392
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
387
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
364
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
354
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
352
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
341
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top