Know Can Alcohol Protect You From Corona?

Every day there is something new to hear about the corona. Recently there were rumors that drinking alcohol does not cause corona virus. Although it is rumored.

Drinking more alcohol can reduce people’s immunity and may increase their risk of getting infected. It is wrong to suggest that consumption of alcohol can cause corona virus to die. He, however, said that there is no harm due to the consumption of alcohol in very small quantities.

3,82,315 new cases of Kovid-19 have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours. During this time, the maximum number of 3,780 people lost their lives due to Corona virus. With this, 2,26,188 people have died due to corona in India. There are currently 34,87,229 active cases in the country. At the same time, when it comes to the positivity rate, it has become 24.80%.