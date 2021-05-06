Know how is the relationship between Supriya and her step-son Shahid, mother told the shocking thing

There are many families in Bollywood where stars love their mother as well as their stepmother. Including Shahid Kapoor’s family, where there is good bonding between family members. Shahid Kapoor’s father and actor-filmmaker Pankaj Kapoor married Supriya Pathak for the second time. Now recently Supriya Pathak has given her statement regarding her relationship with Shahid Kapoor and his wife and children. Talking about Shahid Kapoor, Supriya Pathak has said that she first met Shahid when she was 6 years old. She said that their relationship with each other is much more than that of a mother and son. In an interview, he shared memories of his first meeting.

Moving on, Supriya Pathak said, ‘We met each other like friends. I was his father’s friend and then it was always like this…. Because we have never been together. He is someone I often trust. I really love her ‘. Not only this, Supriya continues, ‘I cannot define this relationship, but it was something that I trusted.’ Talking about her grandson Jain and granddaughter Misha, Supriya has said that she likes her very much and is a very sweet child.

Let me tell you that not only Shahid and his children but Supriya Pathak also like Meera very much. Supriya said that she does not think she is Meera’s mother-in-law. He said, ‘Meera is like my daughter. I personally feel that I am a good friend of his. We like to do shopping, lunch, dinner together ‘. According to the reports, Pankaj Kapoor was married to Neelima but their marriage could not be successful. After which she married Supriya Pathak, while Neelima married Rajesh Khattar and she too could not succeed.