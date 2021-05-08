ENTERTAINMENT

Know how much salt should be eaten in a day, WHO released guidelines

Add as many chili spices as you like, but eating without salt looks bad. But everyone eats salt in their own way, some more and some less. However, many health experts say that one should not eat too much salt as it affects one’s health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also recently released its own guidelines on salt intake. At the same time, after the study WHO has warned that every year about 3 million people die due to eating too much salt. The WHO says that 5 grams of salt a day is sufficient.


In fact our body needs both sodium and potassium. Eating more salt causes an imbalance in excess sodium and potassium and sodium levels in the body. Excess sodium weakens bones and causes high BP. This increases the risk of brain stroke, heart-related diseases, as well as adversely affects the kidney.

Disadvantages must be heard, but also know the benefits of salt. Health benefits of salt water in hindi

According to the WHO, a person’s sodium requirement is met with five grams of salt. But most of us eat an average of about 9 to 12 grams of salt a day. Processed foods, packaged foods, dairy and meat were found to have the most salt during the WHO study. According to the WHO, the death of about 2.5 million people can be prevented if salt is eaten in moderation.

