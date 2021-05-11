Know how social media has changed your lifestyle…

ENTERTAINMENT

Can you imagine a day today without social media? Especially the people and the youth of the city cannot live without it. Social media magic
The world’s largest population is vulnerable.
This is the social media, in simple language, social media is a medium that informs us about the world of internet. Such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat etc. You use it yourself
In your own words, you can put your thoughts in front of the world and you can know the information of the world and the thoughts of people from the mobile phone in your hand.

But everything has its advantages and disadvantages. The same can be said about today’s social media revolution. Many of its side effects can be seen with countless benefits. Along with being organized for life, many relationships have been messed up.
Social Media’s Positive Impact
With social media platforms, you can talk to your children, parents and other relatives sitting miles away. Because of this, there is no lack of distance.

It is also due to social media that you can come back to your life by searching for school, college friends who were away from you years ago. Their current lives, can connect with them

Old memories
Can be refreshed again.

If you are unable to fulfill your responsibility towards your relatives due to any compulsion, then this media can also help you in fulfilling your responsibility. There are many applications
With which you can take advantage of many services with just one click or phone call and make your relatives feel responsible by relieving stress. This app provides many facilities related to medical facility, shopping, home security, hotel booking, cab booking etc.


On special days, feelings of happiness and feelings of sadness play a major role in keeping the relationship connected. Social media makes things easier. Your feelings are the foundation of a good relationship. On which the foundation of love and faith rests. Social media also opens the door to new relationships for us. Friendship grows with people who are compatible with your nature and interests.
is. With which you can fly your expression. Every coin has two sides but the other side of social media is also negative.

Social Media Negative Impact

On one hand, social media is bringing people far away from relationships and strangers. Also, the family members on the other side are going away. We can know relatives from miles away
But in the other corner of the house, husband and wife, parents, children are also being neglected. Our online relationship which is still far away is our intimate and offline relationship which is around
The light turns off as it decreases.


Today’s youth are badly trapped in social media. Away from the warmth of relationships, being isolated at home has become a habit. Living a dreamy life leads to apathy in relationships
Is Happening.
Passwords, wrong IDs and profiles found in social media accounts, keeping their activities secret, all lead to rifts in family relationships, creating suspicion that leads to discord in relationships.

Living together and not exchanging thoughts and feelings can lead to dullness in relationships.


Expressing one’s personal feelings in public, without understanding the feelings of others, also turns the sweetness in the relationship into bitterness. These explicit expressions on the aspect related to religion and politics can also be dangerous for relationships. Good comments are expected on every post and photo. In this case, the relationship becomes real rather than artificial.

newly built

Relationships (engagement, marriage and friendship) also break up under the influence of social media. It has often been observed that more partners engage in their mobile phones than engaging in new relationships.

