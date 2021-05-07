ENTERTAINMENT

Know how the corona virus is affecting your eyes and thus protect

Avatar

With the rapid spread of the second wave of Corona infection across the country, it has become extremely important to know the methods of prevention. The corona virus is affecting other organs of the body as well as our eyes. Kovid 19 is causing redness and swelling in our eyes. It is also affecting the retina of the eyes badly.

Indeed, the corona virus can spread through the eyes, as it does through the mouth or nose, a cough, sneeze, or interaction with a corona infected may cause the virus to enter through the mouth or nose. Droplets emitted upon sneezing, coughing or speaking of an infected can also enter your body through your eyes.

Corrective lenses or sunglasses can protect your eyes from infected respiratory droplets, but do not provide 100 percent protection, as the virus can reach your eyes from the top and bottom of the eyeglass surface as well, if you are sick. Eyeglasses provide a strong defense to your eyes if you are caring for a patient or potentially infected person.

Related Items:

Most Popular

59
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
16
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
14
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top