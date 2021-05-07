Know how the corona virus is affecting your eyes and thus protect

With the rapid spread of the second wave of Corona infection across the country, it has become extremely important to know the methods of prevention. The corona virus is affecting other organs of the body as well as our eyes. Kovid 19 is causing redness and swelling in our eyes. It is also affecting the retina of the eyes badly.

Indeed, the corona virus can spread through the eyes, as it does through the mouth or nose, a cough, sneeze, or interaction with a corona infected may cause the virus to enter through the mouth or nose. Droplets emitted upon sneezing, coughing or speaking of an infected can also enter your body through your eyes.

Corrective lenses or sunglasses can protect your eyes from infected respiratory droplets, but do not provide 100 percent protection, as the virus can reach your eyes from the top and bottom of the eyeglass surface as well, if you are sick. Eyeglasses provide a strong defense to your eyes if you are caring for a patient or potentially infected person.