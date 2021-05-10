Know how to check direct messages on Instagram without seeing

Instagram users will now be able to check direct messages from people who are not even their friends. According to the latest update, whenever someone checks messages on Instagram, they are marked as ‘seen’, similar to the WhatsApp feature.

However, there are now two ways – temporary and permanent solutions:

temporary solution

Go to the Instagram app and check the DM.

Open the control center of the smartphone and turn off both WiFi and your mobile data.

Go back to Instagram DMs and make sure mobile data and WiFi are still turned off.

Therefore, if you check DMs now, you will not be able to check the “Viewed” report after your internet is turned off.

After switching to the Internet, you will get a ‘Viewed’ report on DMs.

permanent solution

After receiving the DM from the user, do not just click on the message.

Go to that user’s profile and click on the three points at the top right of the profile page to ‘restrict’ that person and choose “Restore”.

This will move the message to the “Message request” folder, so that they can see if you have read it or not.