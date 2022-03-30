Know release date, episodes, cast, streaming details and more about Marvel’s web show

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, one of the most anticipated web series will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from March 30 and different languages. The MCU’s latest web show will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Moon Knight is based on a character that is not introduced in the Marvel verse till now. The Show follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. This dissociative identity disorder of his leads his life into a big deadly fiasco with the powerful gods of Egypt. Know everything from date, time, a streaming platform to the cast of the show here.

Moon Knight Release Date:

The Marvel latest series will be released on March 30 evening.