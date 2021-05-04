Know the biggest challenge faced by BCCI after canceling IPL 2021

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that BCCI has currently canceled the Indian Premier League 2021. This decision has been taken due to increasing cases of corona virus. The decision was taken by the board after several IPL players were found to be infected with the Corona virus. Friends, after this decision, a big challenge has now arisen in front of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jai Shah. This challenge is to reach foreign players at their home. For your information, players of Australia, England, Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand and West Indies are included in the 14th season of IPL. Due to the second wave of Corona in India, many countries have stopped air travel from here. This has made it difficult to move.

Friends, for your information, tell that many cricketers from Australia are playing in the IPL. Also many former cricketers are part of the support staff. But Australia has stopped the entry of people coming from India. In such a situation, there is a challenge for the BCCI about sending these players back to their home. At the same time, after going to Britain, the government there has made a rule of 10-day quarantine. Friends, under this, there will be a test on the second and eighth day and will have to stay in the hotel approved by the government. However, the entry in New Zealand is not closed yet. Similarly, it is not forbidden to go to the West Indies and South Africa.

Friends, tell you that the BCCI had said last week that the IPL will be completed only after reaching all the players at home. In such a situation, it is believed that the Indian Cricket Board will transport the players to their home through their contacts. Friends, let me tell you that for this she is also talking to the respective cricket board of the players. A major problem facing the BCCI is that the UAE has also banned flights coming from India. UAE makes it easy to travel to any corner of the world. But now due to the absence of Indian flight there, BCCI will have to find another way. In such a situation, the board may have to make arrangements to send players through the charter plane.