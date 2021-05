Know the journey of his film career on Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s birthday

Bollywood’s famous actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was born on 19 May 1974 in Burhana, UP. He is celebrating his 47th birthday today. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has left no stone unturned to win the hearts of people with his best acting. But Nawaz’s film journey was not easy. Prior to the films Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as a chemist in Vadodara and also as a chowkidar. Nawazuddin Siddiqui came to Delhi in search of a job and then enrolled in the National School of Drama. Nawazuddin Siddiqui shocked people with his strong acting in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Manto, Thackeray in his film Kariyar.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui left NSD and reached Mumbai but found no easy task there. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a small role as a terrorist in Aamir Khan’s film Sarfarosh in 1999. Aamir’s film was a superhit but Nawazuddin did not get any recognition from the film. After which Nawazuddin played the role of a thief in ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ and was seen singing ‘Tauba Tera Jalwa’. After which Nawazuddin was also seen as a dacoit in Irrfan Khan’s ‘Paan Singh Tomar’. Nawaz did similar small roles for 12 years of his career, but he worked hard every time, so today he is at this stage.

Nawazuddin’s luck shone with the 2012 film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. Nawazuddin played Faisal Khan in the film. After this film, Nawazuddin was recognized by all. Then Nawazuddin did not look back. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made many films like ‘Khoj’, ‘The Lunch Box’, ‘Kick’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Raees’, ‘Munna Michael’, ‘Thackeray’, ‘Housefull 4’, ‘Motichur’ Worked in Shatter ‘. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will soon be seen in G5’s OTT platform release ‘Ghoomarketu’. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made a mark with his roles in web series like ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Mac Mafia’.