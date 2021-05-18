ENTERTAINMENT

Know the special things related to Junior NTR’s birthday

The fan following of Tollywood’s young Tiger Junior NTR is huge in Tollywood. As he celebrates his birthday on May 20, fans are expecting some surprise from Junior NTR. Let us know that the fans are eagerly waiting to see if the team releases a new poster or teaser from the RRR film to take the celebrations to the next level. Sources say that the team may refrain from releasing any promotional material in view of the epidemic around us.

For your information, tell us that NTR is currently recovering from the Corona virus and is staying at home with family members. The team is also increasing public requests to buy RRR hospital beds, ventilators, emergency medicines and other injections. Once the situation returns to normal, the producers will consider promoting the film, and it may be a bad idea to release any poster in the meantime.

However, it should be noted here that fans still have some hope that the team RRR will not disappoint them. As of now, nothing has been confirmed and we will have to see what is going to happen on the upcoming 20th date.

.

Related Items:

Most Popular

102
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
98
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
72
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
43
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top