Know the special things related to Junior NTR’s birthday

The fan following of Tollywood’s young Tiger Junior NTR is huge in Tollywood. As he celebrates his birthday on May 20, fans are expecting some surprise from Junior NTR. Let us know that the fans are eagerly waiting to see if the team releases a new poster or teaser from the RRR film to take the celebrations to the next level. Sources say that the team may refrain from releasing any promotional material in view of the epidemic around us.

For your information, tell us that NTR is currently recovering from the Corona virus and is staying at home with family members. The team is also increasing public requests to buy RRR hospital beds, ventilators, emergency medicines and other injections. Once the situation returns to normal, the producers will consider promoting the film, and it may be a bad idea to release any poster in the meantime.

However, it should be noted here that fans still have some hope that the team RRR will not disappoint them. As of now, nothing has been confirmed and we will have to see what is going to happen on the upcoming 20th date.