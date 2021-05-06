Know what are the health benefits of turmeric?

Turmeric (Curcuma longa), a bright yellow spice used throughout Asia for centuries, has been embraced by the West in recent decades, not only for its ability to satisfy our hunger for curries, but its health benefits. For an impressive list of. Turmeric is quite literally, hot stuff.

Major major health benefits of turmeric: Turmeric and its potent component, curcumin, have a range of health benefits. Antioxidants have the ability to prevent heart disease, eye conditions, and Alzheimer’s. Anti-inflammatory properties may help people with arthritis. Turmeric can also reduce the risk or spread of cancer.

Turmeric is a powerful antioxidant, has anti-cancer effects and acts as a natural anti-inflammatory. Inflammation is an essential process in the body, as it fights harmful invaders and repairs damage caused by bacteria, viruses, and injuries. However, chronic inflammation has mostly been implicated in chronic conditions such as heart disease and cancer, so it should be controlled. Turmeric has been proven to have curcumin, strong anti-inflammatory properties that inhibit the action of inflammatory molecules in the body. Studies show positive effects of curcumin on people suffering from conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease, among others.

Many animal studies have detected the effect of turmeric on cancer, and many have found that it can affect the formation, growth, and development of cancer at the molecular level. Research has shown that it can reduce the spread of cancer and contribute to the death of cancer cells. Turmeric and curcumin may also be able to counteract the effects of certain carcinogens, such as additives used in certain foods.