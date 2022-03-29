Know what happens if you miss deadline

The last date for filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) for FY 2020/21 (AY 2021/22) is March 31. The original deadline was July 31, which was extended because of COVID-19 and the date was revised to 31 December 2021, then 15 February 2021, and finally 15 March 2021.

The last date of March 31 for filing an ITR is under an income tax law that gives taxpayers three months window to file a belated ITR. If citizens miss filing the ITR before the deadline then it could lead to a penalty and demand for interest payment from the income tax department.

Know what happens if last date for filing ITR for FY 2020/21 (AY 2021/22) is missed

As mentioned above, this could lead to a penalty which is ₹5,000 under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act. However, those whose total income is…