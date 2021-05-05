Know what happens to the number written above the PAN card, 99 percent people do not know

Lifestyle Desk. Friends, almost most people in the world have a PAN card. Let us tell you that PAN card is also used as an ID proof. Let us tell you that apart from paying income tax, PAN card is used in many other things. Friends, today we are going to tell you some interesting information related to the digit written above the PAN card. For the sake of friends information, let us tell you that the first 3 digits of the PAN card number are English letters, which can be from A to Z. Let us tell you that the fourth digit of the PAN card shows the status of the PAN card holder. According to which P-Single Person, F-Firm, C-Company, A-AOP (Association of Person), T-Trust, H-HUF (Hindu Undivided Family), B-BOI (Body of Individual), L-Local, J-Artificial Judicial Person is G-Government. Friends, let us tell you that the fifth letter of the PAN card is the first letter of your surname such as Sharma’s S. Friends, this is followed by 4 consecutive numerical digits which can be anything from 1 to 9. Friends, after this comes the final digit of the PAN card which is a letter of English, it is called the alphabet check digit.