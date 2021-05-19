Know what is drowning cigarettes, due to which Bollywood celebrities have gone to jail



When the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput created an uproar, the drugs angle stirred the film industry, with the Norcotics Control Bureau having to go to jail in a drug case.



In the interrogation by the NCB officials, he denied the use of drugs, but according to sources, it is being said that Deepika Padukone has admitted to smoking a special kind of cigarette, which is ‘drowned’ in the common colloquial language. it is said. Let us tell you what is this sinking cigarette?

Drowning is a type of hand rolled cigarette. In this, you have to prepare the paper by rolling it and fill it with whatever you want. Roll cigarettes are mostly used for intoxication. Any substance can be filled in it.



According to law experts, under the NDPS Act, a person goes against the rules, makes, possesses, inter-imports, exports, or buys a drug, then the offender has up to 6 months and ten thousand if there is a lesser quantity of banned drug. There may be a fine.