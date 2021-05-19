ENTERTAINMENT

Know what is drowning cigarettes, due to which Bollywood celebrities have gone to jail


When the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput created an uproar, the drugs angle stirred the film industry, with the Norcotics Control Bureau having to go to jail in a drug case.


In the interrogation by the NCB officials, he denied the use of drugs, but according to sources, it is being said that Deepika Padukone has admitted to smoking a special kind of cigarette, which is ‘drowned’ in the common colloquial language. it is said. Let us tell you what is this sinking cigarette?

Drowning is a type of hand rolled cigarette. In this, you have to prepare the paper by rolling it and fill it with whatever you want. Roll cigarettes are mostly used for intoxication. Any substance can be filled in it.


According to law experts, under the NDPS Act, a person goes against the rules, makes, possesses, inter-imports, exports, or buys a drug, then the offender has up to 6 months and ten thousand if there is a lesser quantity of banned drug. There may be a fine.

Related Items:

Most Popular

108
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
103
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
74
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
47
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top