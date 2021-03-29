Know, what qualities are necessary to become great – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

PC Thomas: When we think of a person, do you think about yourself, on your own mind? Perhaps this is the best way for a person to measure their total love. Really tying yourself to your own faults and failures, is it the faults or shortcomings of the other that come first to your mind, or should you think first of all on its positive sides – his / her kindness, faith, loyalty, Credibility, Generosity and Others?

I have created the story of a ten-year-old boy who wanted to buy a surprise gift for his mother on her birthday. He went to a textile shop and told the salesman that he wanted a sweater for his mother, to be given as her birthday present, but he did not know her size. The salesman explained that it would help, if he could describe it – “Was he fat, thin, tall, short or what?” “My mother is perfectly healthy”, the boy quickly replied. And, the seller has given the boy a medium-sized sweater.

A few days later, Mom came to the store with the child to exchange a sweater, as it was too small in size, she needed a much larger size. The salesman asked the boy why you do not know the size of your mother? The little fellow’s comment on his mistake was remarkable: – “I saw my mother only with the eyes of love, which is always beyond physical appearance and I was not at all conscious of the dimensions of my mother’s fat body, Which can be revealed by any means. Measuring tape “. Great!

It really isn’t always easy to see the people we see with love. It is a conscious effort to change the way we view situations. It was like putting on glasses and correcting our vision.

Apparently, a true love holds no record of shortcomings. The mercy of love refuses to understand the mistake or mistakes of others. This is not to say that we are always blind to the weakness and wrongdoings of our friends. Instead we love them beyond their faults, accept them as they are, point out their faults, see their best qualities, and want their good.

Love does not delight in unrighteousness but rejoices with the truth. It tolerates all things, hopes for all things, believes all things and ends all things. When negative attitudes quickly surface on us, if flashing character flaws always come before us, then we need to see others with the eyes of love.

Inspiration is all around you – if only you try to look at it with love. Today, consider what motivates you to get out of bed in the morning. What motivates you to work, love and live? What specifically inspired you to keep going in 2021? Use today as your favorite source of inspiration and as an opportunity to fall in love with others.