Know when the 14th season of IPL will start!

Sports desk. Friends, tell you that the Corona virus has put a break on the 14th season of IPL. The BCCI took this major decision after players of several teams were found to be corona infected. After which the cricket fans have suffered a big setback. For your information, let us know that 29 matches were played in this season of IPL that started on April 9. There are 31 matches remaining in the tournament. In such a situation, when will the remaining matches be played. BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla has given the answer.

According to the news, friends, he has clearly said that the IPL has not been canceled, it has been postponed. Talking to Star Sports, Rajiv Shukla said, ‘One thing I want to clarify is that the IPL has not been canceled. This has been avoided. There will be remaining matches of IPL-14. At the appropriate time, when the situation of Kovid improves, a decision will be taken about it.

Friends, tell you that the BCCI vice-president said that the report suggesting the suspension is only for 5 days or a week, this is also not true. He said that there is speculation that the tournament will resume after five days or a week, it is not possible. Corona cases were reported in some IPL teams since last few days, after which the BCCI was asked to suspend the tournament. Had to take a decision. Amid the Corona crisis, this time the IPL was held in India. Initially, the bio-bubble was prepared, which claimed that there would be no risk of spreading the infection. But within the last two days, many teams fell victim to Corona.