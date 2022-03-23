Know why Aishwarya Rai never worked with Aamir Khan in a film, this is the reason

Aishwarya Rai has given many super hit films in her film career so far, due to which the whole of India knows her in today’s time. Aishwarya Rai’s acting career has been very spectacular, because Aishwarya Rai has given superhits to almost all the films in her film career and has made people crazy about her. It remains the subject of much discussion.

Due to which these things are being talked about everywhere in the present time. A secret has come to know about Aishwarya Rai that she has not worked with Bollywood’s famous actor Aamir Khan in the film till date. Due to this, these things are being talked about everywhere in the present time. Let us further tell you in the article why Aishwarya Rai has not done a film with Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan’s name comes in the big stars of Bollywood, due to which the entire film industry knows him in today’s time. Aamir Khan’s acting career so far has been very good because Aamir Khan has given superhit almost all the films so far. Aamir Khan is currently in the headlines for his personal life on social media, because recently Aamir Khan has come to know about his film career that Aamir Khan has worked in a single film with Aishwarya Rai. Haven’t done

Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan

If spoken simply, then Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai have never worked on screen. The reason for this is that Aamir Khan does not like Aishwarya Rai at all and both of them do not fit at all. This is the reason that the pair of both has never been seen on screen. Further, let us tell you in the article that what is the thing that Aishwarya Rai does not like about Aamir Khan.

Due to which they never worked together. Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai are currently the subject of much discussion on social media, due to which they are being talked about everywhere in the present time. Recently, a big thing has come to light about Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai, which is that both of them have not done a single film together. It is said that Aamir Khan is a very funny man.

And along with this, you can prank or joke a lot with the actresses, on the other hand Aishwarya Rai is very serious about her work. This is the reason that both of them do not get along with each other at all. Both of them had only added Coco Cola Company once and after that till date they have not been seen together.

