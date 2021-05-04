ENTERTAINMENT

Know why hair turns white at an early age, these remedies will remove the problem of white hair

Avatar

There was a time when gray hair was associated with age, but it is a common problem nowadays. Now, at an early age, the hair of people is becoming white. Children’s hair turns white even at an early age. According to experts, it is all caused by melanin. Melanin pigments are found in the cells of our hair roots and this is what makes our hair black.

When the production of melanin decreases, the hair begins to turn white. But now the question arises that why melanin is reduced in production? Let’s know about it and ways to control this problem. According to experts, it is normal for melanin to decrease or decrease with age. But if it is happening at an early age then the main reason for this is your lifestyle and food. Nowadays there is more deficiency of Vitamin B12 in people. Vitamin B12 cannot be found in vegetarian foods, so supplements are needed.

Due to its deficiency, hair starts turning white at an early age. On the other hand, thyroid problems are very common nowadays due to poor lifestyle. The thyroid gland produces T3, T4 thyroxine hormones. But when there is a thyroid problem, there is an imbalance in these hormones. It has a direct effect on the brain and hair. This causes hair to become prematurely white or brittle.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Avatar Avatar
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Yuzvendra Chahal also did a great dance with his wife, viral video
Avatar Avatar
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Release date and time Spoiler

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top