Know why! Plans to rename Volkswagen to ‘Voltswagen’ – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

The Volkswagen Group has made a major disclosure about changing its trade name in the United States. The company plans to rename it as ‘Voltaswagen’ as it increasingly focuses its production on electric vehicles. It is trying to distance itself from a scandal over fraud in the measurement of its vehicle emissions.

German auto giant Volkswagen made an official announcement on Tuesday to change its name. The company posted a statement on its official website announcing the name change, but the statement was later withdrawn. Meanwhile, VW is accepting bookings for its newly launched ID.4 electric SUV. The model is on sale only in the United States and surprisingly it is the company’s only new electric model for sale, although there are plans for more. Even with ID.4 for sale, only a small fraction of Volkswagens will carry the name ‘Voltswagen’ on American roads.

According to reports, the company’s vehicle will continue to be gasoline-powered in the USA in the near future and Volkswagen will continue to be branded. The Volkswagen Group of America name, which also includes the Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, and Lamborghini brands, will not change. Rather, only “K” will be changed to “T” in the Volkswagen brand.

Sources say that the company will carry an external badge with the name ‘Voteswagen’ in its electric vehicles, while gasoline vehicles will still carry any trade name but not ‘VW’. The German automaker is trying to clean up its image in 2015 after US officials discovered that its so-called “clean” diesel vehicles were tricked into emissions tests. After which VW pleaded guilty in 2017 and two people were imprisoned. The company also agreed to pay $ 4.3 billion in civil and criminal penalties.

