Know why World Migratory Bird Day is celebrated

Today is the International Day of Migratory Birds. 15 years ago, on 10 May 2006, the United Nations announced the day to celebrate the conservation of migratory birds. This was also necessary as the greedy man began to belittle the food and food of these birds, who traveled for miles on the borders of many countries, which continues to this day. A goal cannot be achieved without changing it.

You will be surprised to know that 12% of the total known species of birds are endangered out of 9,900, out of which 192 bird species have reached a critical condition. Considering bird life as an international and red data book, 19% of the total varieties of birds fall under migratory birds, 11% of which are on the global threat list or are potentially endangered. While 31 species are on the grave threat list. Although organizations around the world are coming forward for the conservation and promotion of migratory birds, these efforts seem inadequate. Whereas these bazaars of the sky need to make a personal effort to give us shelter in our fields, pastures and ponds. For their homes, we have to save our fields, barns, ponds first.

Apparently, while there are treasures of natural wealth, these migratory birds set up camps. Land, ponds, pastures, fields and barns in rural areas are all habitat for these migratory birds. But the changing environment has also changed the nature of the environment of our villagers. Our migratory birds landed on the banks of these ponds after traveling hundreds of miles across pastures and fallow lands. But now where do these birds stop under these changed circumstances? This has become a big question.

Many species of birds in the world travel thousands of miles every year due to food, breeding, habitat, climate and safety, which can be 4-5 months. The distance between these migration sites can range from 100 miles to thousands of miles. More importantly, these birds travel so long to the places they visited last year, which the birds do without any maps and radar systems. It is amazing to travel such a long distance and reach some special places.

Today, the changing climate, increasing pollution, environmental imbalances have created a situation where human greedy tendencies have destroyed the habitats of these birds, creating obstacles in their hunting and flying, which have resulted in celebrating the world migratory birds An important campaign was launched for the day to conserve these beautiful birds globally. We have to make personal efforts to allow it, only then this day has significance, otherwise there is nothing but hypocrisy.