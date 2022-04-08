Known to cause Salmonella outbreak at Ferrero factory in Belgium: “Contamination was discovered on 15 December”

The outbreak of salmonella at the Ferrero factory in Arlon was caused by a filter from two raw material reservoirs that were clogged. It is noteworthy that the contamination was already detected on the site on December 15 and the company is only now communicating about it.

In the European Union and the United Kingdom, 105 salmonella infections have already been linked to eating kinder surprises and scocobans. According to genetic analysis, the contaminated chocolate is manufactured in a Belgian factory in Arlon. According to health officials, the first case was reported in the United Kingdom on 7 January. The infection has been detected in many countries since February 17.

Along with food safety officials, the company investigated the origins of the salmonella contamination. “As part of our …