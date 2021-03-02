“Kobe Bryant Hands On The Greatest Workout Ever”: When Jerry West decided to draft the Lakers’ story after Jordan’s performance against Michael Cooper in high school. sport

After working against Michael Cooper at a glance Jerry West decided to trade for Kobe Bryant. ESPN recently gave us an inside scoop.

John Black, then a public relations Lakers VP, now describes this well-known workout:

“It’s very easy to say,” he says. “The greatest workout I’ve ever seen.”

Michael Cooper was 40 at the time. Although he had been a few years, he was still a freak. Still satirical yet in great shape. Cooper at 40 was like a normal person at 25. “

“Larry Bird is on record that Cooper was the toughest man he ever played against in his career, the hardest man to ever defend him. And Jerry told him,” Don’t take it easy on this kid. Make him work as hard as you can.

“Kobe never took less than anyone, even at the age of 17. Kobe didn’t know how different he is. Michael was playing his best and Kobe made his way with him. Kobe was just destroying him. “

Michael Cooper tells the experience of guarding a 17-year-old Bryant

Cooper won the Defensive Player of the Year as the sixth man for the Lakers in 1986–87. He wasn’t going to bully a school kid around him, but Kobe Bryant was not an ordinary 17-year-old man:

“I thought I would go there and whip out a whip, to tell the truth of what he said.” That was my idea. I was like, okay, look, I don’t give-how old I am, I don’t let some f-ing man do anything. “

“And the boy was to bring me back to reality quickly. In a hurry I come to know that 40 and 17 do not go to court together. At the very beginning, I reached there and put my hands right in front of his face. “

“Hate friends, especially young people. He slammed my hand like I wasn’t even there. I wasn’t planning on being strong on him and he would be intimidated.”

Cooper then revealed that it was quite physical, and some nut-kicking occurred:

He said, “They drove me crazy with my leg once, and I was crazy about it. But that was it. I was attacking him, I was hitting him with my forearms and he was me Was hitting from behind. I hit him hard in the kidney once and it was a cheap shot, on purpose. It was just that he was backing me, backing me up and so I hit him. He Felt, you can tell. “

All in all, Kobe won the workout in every way.