“Kobe Bryant Rookie Card Sells For $ 1.8 Million”: Record Sale of Lakers Legend Rookie Card Among Signature Sales by Goldin Auction | sport

Basketball collectibles have been increasing in value of late. Joining the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James is a challenging market for Kobe Bryant.

Collectibles once associated with Kobe Bryant are now at an all-time high in the auction price. The Lakers Legend was killed in a tragic helicopter crash in January last year along with 8 other girls. Mamba is revered as an all-time NBA great, and he still has a fanatic.

Even in a year that devastated the world with the deaths of millions of people in an epidemic, Kobe died worldwide long after his departure.

Giannis Entetoconumpo received the second Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP in the All-Star Game played yesterday. Considering the rates going for collectibles at the moment, this trophy will be worth a lot in the coming years as well.

Goldin auctions Kobe Bryant sells rookie card for $ 1.8 million

Five trading cards Sold out Goldin Auctions’ latest flagship catalog for more than $ 1 million on its first night of sale. Three of them belonged to basketball superstars.

The 2006-07 Top Chrome Chrome Kobe Bryant Rookie Card classified the BGS10 (Black Label) at $ 1,795,000, sold at a public auction of any Bryant card. It is one of only two at that level by Beckett.

The other two basketball cards on sale were two Lebron James cheat cards. 2003-04 Upper Deck Exclusive Rookie Patch Autograph Graded BGS 8.5 set a record for a grade over $ 1.5 million. Another 2004-05 Upper Deck Ultimate Signature logo 1/1 eventually went under the hammer for $ 1.2 million.

Basketball Collective’s market is reaching a new level. The NBA are taking full advantage of programs and services such as Top Shot – the platform has handled millions in goods sold over the past few months.