LATEST

“Kobe Bryant Should Be On NBA Logo”: Kyrie Irving is campaigning for the Lakers to replace Jerry West on a new-age logo.

Posted on

Nets star guard Kyrie Irving has continued the idea of ​​Lakers veteran Kobe Bryant from the new-age NBA logo to Adam Silver and co.

The Brooklyn Nets continued their dominance tonight, as they recorded a stormy 129–92 victory over the Orlando Magic. This is his 8th straight win, most of which came in the absence of Kevin Durant.

Even though KD was sidelined with his hamstring injury, the Nets have managed to improve to a 22–12 record. They are just one loss behind the Sixers for the top spot in the East.

Also read: “Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons reminds me of Shakeel O’Neill and Kobe Bryant”: Sheikh’s nonchalant reaction to Charles Barclay’s outrageous comparison between the Shakes Stars and Lakers legends

While KD is out, his All-Star teammates are bearing the burden. James Harden has 29.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.1 steals in the last 6 matches. On the other hand, Carey continues to score 26.4 points, 5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals at the same time.

Kyrie Irving to change NBA logo to Kobe Bryant

Since 1967, the NBA logo has been a silhouette of Jerry West, retired. However, given all the events happening in and around the United States, people believe that now may be the right time to change it.

In a conversation with the media tonight, Kyrie Irving confirmed her statement that “the Black Kings built the league.” He said, “My point is a tribute to the example set by that man.” Kobe Bryant. Logo. Yes. Needs to happen. I don’t mind what anyone says. Black kings formed the league. This is exactly what I mean, this is where I stand. “

Also read: “I’m giving 50 to Stephen A. Smith and tearing it to pieces in the 4th quarter”: Dwayne Wade trolled the ESPN anchor by posting a picture of his college mug shot.

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, had already blessed her when Kiri first gave this opinion. The NBA was ever to replace the logo, now is the time, and Kobe is the perfect replacement.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
910
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
836
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
730
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });