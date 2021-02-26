“Kobe Bryant Should Be On NBA Logo”: Kyrie Irving is campaigning for the Lakers to replace Jerry West on a new-age logo.

Nets star guard Kyrie Irving has continued the idea of ​​Lakers veteran Kobe Bryant from the new-age NBA logo to Adam Silver and co.

The Brooklyn Nets continued their dominance tonight, as they recorded a stormy 129–92 victory over the Orlando Magic. This is his 8th straight win, most of which came in the absence of Kevin Durant.

Even though KD was sidelined with his hamstring injury, the Nets have managed to improve to a 22–12 record. They are just one loss behind the Sixers for the top spot in the East.

While KD is out, his All-Star teammates are bearing the burden. James Harden has 29.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.1 steals in the last 6 matches. On the other hand, Carey continues to score 26.4 points, 5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals at the same time.

Kyrie Irving to change NBA logo to Kobe Bryant

Since 1967, the NBA logo has been a silhouette of Jerry West, retired. However, given all the events happening in and around the United States, people believe that now may be the right time to change it.

In a conversation with the media tonight, Kyrie Irving confirmed her statement that “the Black Kings built the league.” He said, “My point is a tribute to the example set by that man.” Kobe Bryant. Logo. Yes. Needs to happen. I don’t mind what anyone says. Black kings formed the league. This is exactly what I mean, this is where I stand. “

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, had already blessed her when Kiri first gave this opinion. The NBA was ever to replace the logo, now is the time, and Kobe is the perfect replacement.