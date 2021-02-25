“Kobe Bryant Should Have NBA Logo”: Vanessa Bryant agrees with Kyrie Irving after the Nets star shut down on his idea of ​​replacing Jerry West. sport

Kyrie Irving, with the support of his widowed wife Vanessa, is pursuing an idea about Kobe Bryant – getting Kobe on the NBA logo.

Yesterday, Kyrie Irving proposed that his idol and Lakers GOAT Kobe Bryant should now be honored by placing it on the logo. Black Mamba is neither the first nor the last player to be drafted for that role.

Many believe the move would be humiliating for Jerry West. West is now an octogenarian who last played in the NBA nearly 47 years ago. His textbook Dribbling and Smooth Style of Play earned him the nickname Mr. Smoove and ‘The Logo’.

Kyrie Irving believes the NBA should change its logo of Kobe Bryant. idea? pic.twitter.com/kzcCmZlcZD – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) 24 February, 2021

Michael Jordan was one of the people the NBA considered putting on its logo. But his most iconic pose was already taken by Nike with the ‘Jumpman’ symbol. Smooth as MJ, he was difficult to find in a more appropriate pose for the logo.

Vanessa Bryant in agreement with Kerry Irving over Kobe Bryant over logo

Kyrie believes that Kobe is a cult icon to put on the NBA logo, and Vanessa is in complete agreement. She posted a photo of Kiri on her Instagram stories showing that she was in total agreement with the idea.

Vanessa Bryant showed Kaby Irving Prem when he said that Kobe should have the new NBA logo. pic.twitter.com/p5b8rj7XTL – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) 24 February, 2021

While the idea itself is sweet, it would be hard for a person to find Kobe as such. Bryant’s greatest strength as a player was his ability to pick and take practically any shot in a game situation.

He had very good handles, but there are players like Alan Iverson and Tim Hardaway Jr. who perfected the craft better. The idea of ​​Black Mamba on the NBA logo is a seductive one, undoubtedly. But it probably doesn’t materialize the way Kyrie and Vanessa want it to.