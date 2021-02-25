LATEST

“Kobe Bryant Should Have NBA Logo”: Vanessa Bryant agrees with Kyrie Irving after the Nets star shut down on his idea of ​​replacing Jerry West. sport

Posted on

Kyrie Irving, with the support of his widowed wife Vanessa, is pursuing an idea about Kobe Bryant – getting Kobe on the NBA logo.

Yesterday, Kyrie Irving proposed that his idol and Lakers GOAT Kobe Bryant should now be honored by placing it on the logo. Black Mamba is neither the first nor the last player to be drafted for that role.

Many believe the move would be humiliating for Jerry West. West is now an octogenarian who last played in the NBA nearly 47 years ago. His textbook Dribbling and Smooth Style of Play earned him the nickname Mr. Smoove and ‘The Logo’.

Also read: “For Tiger Woods, it’s now about the quality of his life and being there for his children”: Stephen Curry talks about Tiger’s tragic accident and how it impacts him

Michael Jordan was one of the people the NBA considered putting on its logo. But his most iconic pose was already taken by Nike with the ‘Jumpman’ symbol. Smooth as MJ, he was difficult to find in a more appropriate pose for the logo.

Vanessa Bryant in agreement with Kerry Irving over Kobe Bryant over logo

Kyrie believes that Kobe is a cult icon to put on the NBA logo, and Vanessa is in complete agreement. She posted a photo of Kiri on her Instagram stories showing that she was in total agreement with the idea.

While the idea itself is sweet, it would be hard for a person to find Kobe as such. Bryant’s greatest strength as a player was his ability to pick and take practically any shot in a game situation.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook opening a middle and high school in Los Angeles”: Wizard Star released statement about his latest philanthropic venture in education

He had very good handles, but there are players like Alan Iverson and Tim Hardaway Jr. who perfected the craft better. The idea of ​​Black Mamba on the NBA logo is a seductive one, undoubtedly. But it probably doesn’t materialize the way Kyrie and Vanessa want it to.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
933
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
909
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
835
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
729
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });