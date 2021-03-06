‘Kobe Bryant was playing harder than ever’: Former star Matt Barnes revealed the time when the teen was crushed by Black Mamba in a pick game. sport

Matt Barnes told Stephen Jackson a hilarious story from the time Kobe Bryant crushed some teenagers in a pick-up game.

None more so than the late Kobe Bryant who is more fierce than a contestant. When we talk about the hardest workers in history, we can all unanimously name the Black Mamba at the top of the list.

There are instances when the former Lakers legend gave his heart to the court. When Kobe was out on basketball, everyone was ready to keep up with the outbreak of Mamba.

Bryant’s former partner Matt Barnes is very respectful to him. He often said what Kobe meant and there was no one more competitive than Bryant. Barnes narrated:

“He treated every basketball situation like it was a real game. Whether it was the All-Star Game or not. But I remember that he (Kobe) invited me to his camp in Santa Barbara. I remember that I underwent knee surgery that season. “

“So I think I’m just going to talk and hang out. We’re playing 2 on 2 with the likes of teenage kids. And brother when I tell you, Kobe was playing hard with dirt. Shots block. Doing, Stinging, Falling a Baby and I’m Like ‘Damn Kobe! These are Fuk ** ing Kids. And’ It Was! ‘

Matt Barnes insists Koba Bryant for his ‘Mamba mentality’

In his 20 years in the league, Bryant left his heart and soul in every game. Matt Barnes rightly said that the five-time champion did not care who he played against, he would go against anyone. Barnes said:

He said that there was no cheating in front of him. If a basketball was thrown, it was going down. “

Matt Barnes with a story about Kobe Bryant courtesy of Bill’s Simmons Podcast @Stringer: pic.twitter.com/1a6kQgWFLT – The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) May 23, 2020

Players like Kobe Bryant don’t appear very often. Such stories only further develop the legacy of Kobe Bryant. His motivational stories on his work ethic and passion for sports are something that people should watch.