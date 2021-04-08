“Kobe Bryant, you can’t take bullsh** shots with Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James on the team”: Mike Krzyzewski reveals that the Lakers legend was putting LeBron off with his shooting | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Kobe Bryant, you can't take bullsh** shots with Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James on the team": Mike Krzyzewski reveals that the Lakers legend was putting LeBron off with his shooting
LeBron James didn’t like the shot selection how Kobe Bryant was forcing shots in 2008. Coach K revealed he told Kobe to stop taking bullsh** shots.

Despite having stars like LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade on the team, Kobe being Kobe continued to shot the bizarre shots he took for the Lakers in the NBA. Obviously, stars like LBJ didn’t like it and went to their coach Mike Krzyzewski regarding this.

Coach K revealed how he held a meeting with Bryant and spoke to him about the issue. He told Kobe to stop taking such “bullsh** shots” as he was playing for Team USA and not the Lakers. Coach K said:

“So we were up all night as a staff trying to figure out how to handle this and I said give me his shots on a computer and I’ll have an individual meeting with Kobe. I’m really apprehensive let’s put it this way about having this meeting but I gotta do it, I said I’d take care of it.”

“I brought him in and I said, look I wanna talk to you about shot selection. Let’ stake a look at these shots and I said ‘they’re bullsh** shots. You can’t do that when you have Carmelo and Lebron. It erodes what we’re doing.’ So I don’t know what I’m gonna get but what I get is like a gift from god. He just said, ‘You’re right I won’t do that. What else?’”

Jason Kidd revealed how Kobe Bryant took some crazy shots in the Team USA campaign

The triumphant Team USA saw a lot of crazy highlight reels. Jason Kidd, a member of the team, stated how Kobe took several crazy shots. He revealed how he confronted Mamba about his shooting, which didn’t end up going as Kidd thought. Kidd revealed:

“Kobe would take some crazy shots. There was a point in practice where I asked if he could catch-and-shoot. And he looked at me like I was speaking a different language.”

“Do you always have to dribble the ball to shoot. I think he took offense to it at first, but I was really actually trying to help him make the game easier.”

Kobe Bryant is one of the best basketball players in NBA history. What the Black Mamba has achieved over his 20-year career is unparalleled. Not many can even come close to his illustrious resume. He easily had one of the biggest influence on modern-day basketball, preaching his “Mamba Mentality” to the millions of his admirers around the world.

