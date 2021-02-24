Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game embodies the “mamba mentality”

I am currently listening to audiobook Three ring circus By Jeff Pearlman. Book documents Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty in early aughts.

Here are some things clearly explained: Phil jackson Was a magician, Shaquille O’neal Was the most dominant force on the planet when it wanted to be, and Kobe Bryant Was completely competitive. Just like a competitor.

When others went out to eat, Kobe went to the gym. When teammates went out of town, Kobe hit the weight room. When people played cards on the team plane, Kobe placed headphones and read Literary classics.

He was trying his best Michael Jordan. And that meant taking shots. And some more shots. More shots. Most of the time at the expense of wide open teammates.

No-Off-Off Mindset, later re-emerged as Mamba Mentality, which meant Sunday night’s game NBA The season was the biggest game of his life.

Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game

The lakers welcomed Toronto rappers On January 22, 2006 at the Staples Center, Jaylen Rose took over as Bryant’s caretaker.

Bryant finished the first half with 26 points, scoring 14 in the first quarter and 12 in the second. Went to locker room with raptor 63-49 halftime lead Behind the contributions of Rose, Chris Bosh, Mike James and Matt Bonner.

Kobe didn’t have one.

He got hot. Deering after hitting the shot, he gave the Lakers a 91-85 lead at the end of the third quarter with 27 points, going 11-for-15 from the field and 4-for-5 from beyond the arc.

A fire burned in his fingers. He was getting any shot he needed in the second half. Drunks were appetizers, mid-range entry, and the 3-point line was sweet.

By the time Kobe stepped on the free throw line with seconds remaining in the game and a score well in hand, the Staples Center crowd was on its feet. He had just seen history.

Change ofMVP! “He filled the air.”

He scored 28 points in the fourth quarter and a total of 55 in the second half. He outscored the entire Raptors team by 14.

Bryant finished the game A career high 81 pointsShooting 28-for-46 from the field, 13-for-7 from long range and 18-for-20 from the free-throw line.

The Lakers won 122–104. He left the court pointing a finger in the air. Brown brown, Lamar Odom, Smush Parker, and the rest of the LA bench members congratulated their teammates.

81-point scoring performance is second highest in one individual sports Back in NBA history Wilt chamberlainIs 100.

When Kobe, his daughter Xianna and seven others tragically died Helicopter crash In January 2020, fans reminisced their favorite memories of the Lakers legend.

His intention was announced at his press conference Skip college And enter the NBA draft. He had a conflict with Shaquille O’neal It resulted in three NBA Championship. There were two more titles. There were shots and shots, and shots.

Inherent or not, that 81-point night basketball player on a random January night was a symbol of Kobe.