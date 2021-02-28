LATEST

“Kobe Bryant’s gift to LeBron James auctioned for $ 156,000”: A pair of sneakers gifted to LBJ by the Lakers legend in high school has fetched a great price under the hammer. sport

When LeBron was a junior at James High School, he received a pair of sneakers from Kobe Bryant. Those kicks have now gone under the hammer.

James was the most high profile high school ever. She was tipped for not being. 1 pick in the NBA whenever he decides to enter the draft. By the end of his junior year in high school, it was clear that James would be a success in the NBA.

We didn’t know for sure, that he would be the top 2 basketball players of all time. But it was clear that he had the hall of fame potential, and right from his junior year, every high school game of his was televised nationally.

One player who was involved in the games his junior year was Kobe Bryant, the Lakers’ superstar. Kobe was considered the best perimeter player in the NBA at the time – players modeled his game.

Bryant met James in 2002 at a game for St. Vincent St. Mary’s High School, and he had a special gift. It was a pair of Adidas sneakers from their own signature line – Kobe 2 ‘USA’ colorway. James later revealed that it was his best memory with Kobe,

Kobe 2 ‘USA’ Game-Wearing Sneakers Auctioned LeBron James for $ 156k

LeBron wore these special-edition sneakers in one of his high school career marquee matchups. It was a game against Oak Hill Academy, featuring an elite NBA prospect and future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony.

James won his first game against Mello and nominated his name as a miss-miss prospect in the NBA scouts’ books. These sneakers also did not enter the market.

Memoirs associated with Kobe Bryant in one way or another will continue to touch the sky in the coming years.

