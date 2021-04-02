Kobe Bryant’s Oldest Daughter Signed a Modeling Contract & Got Into College

The modeling world just added its next big star.

Natalia Diamante Bryant, the oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant, signed a modeling deal with IMG Models in February 2020.

The 18-year-old is among the latest to join the agency that represents models such as Gigi Hadid, who shared the post to her Instagram story, Gisele Bundchen and Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of vice president Kamala Harris.

She also got into one of her dream schools, too.



The oldest daughter of former NBA player Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020 en route to a basketball game along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, has achieved a lot in 2021.

In addition to kicking off her modeling career, Natalia, a volleyball player at Sage Hill High School, got accepted to the University of Southern California in March.

Bryant was hoping to get into USC and achieved her goal. She also applied to New York University.

Natalia celebrated joining the IMG family on Instagram, captioning her post, “I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

Bryant’s mother Vanessa Laine Bryant commented on the photo saying, “Yay Nani! I love you. So happy for you baby.”

The late Los Angeles Lakers NBA star is survived by his wife Vanessa and their daughters Natalia, Capri and Bianka Bella.

While the Bryant family continues to grieve the loss of Mamba, Natalia is putting a smile on their collective faces with her recent run of success.