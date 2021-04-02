LATEST

Kobe Bryant’s Oldest Daughter Signed a Modeling Contract & Got Into College

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kobe Bryant’s Oldest Daughter Signed a Modeling Contract & Got Into College
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

The modeling world just added its next big star.

Natalia Diamante Bryant, the oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant, signed a modeling deal with IMG Models in February 2020.

Watch the video

The 18-year-old is among the latest to join the agency that represents models such as Gigi Hadid, who shared the post to her Instagram story, Gisele Bundchen and Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of vice president Kamala Harris.

She also got into one of her dream schools, too.

Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Bryant

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s 81-Point Game Embodied “Mamba Mentality”

The oldest daughter of former NBA player Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020 en route to a basketball game along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, has achieved a lot in 2021.

In addition to kicking off her modeling career, Natalia, a volleyball player at Sage Hill High School, got accepted to the University of Southern California in March.

Bryant was hoping to get into USC and achieved her goal. She also applied to New York University.

Natalia celebrated joining the IMG family on Instagram, captioning her post, “I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

Bryant’s mother Vanessa Laine Bryant commented on the photo saying, “Yay Nani! I love you. So happy for you baby.”

The late Los Angeles Lakers NBA star is survived by his wife Vanessa and their daughters Natalia, Capri and Bianka Bella.

While the Bryant family continues to grieve the loss of Mamba, Natalia is putting a smile on their collective faces with her recent run of success.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
481
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
457
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
443
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
438
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
437
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
436
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
414
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
398
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
394
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
387
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top