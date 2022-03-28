‘Koda’ director Sean Heder wins 2022 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay – Deadline

cyan header Got Oscar audiences on their feet by winning their first Academy Award for Adaptation coda (Child of a Deaf Adult), 2014 French film . From Aries Family Written by Victoria Bedos. This is the first Oscar and nomination for Heder.

During her acceptance speech (with an ASL interpreter), she talks about the film-making process. “It was an independent film and it was incredibly difficult to make so I want to thank my team, our producers and all of you for believing in me, and how I wanted to make this film,” she said.

The director then admits that the journey to getting this film to where it is today began at Sundance 2021.

“I want to thank Sundance for starting this journey. I want to thank Apple for being an amazing partner …