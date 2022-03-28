Koda Makes History at the Oscars as Best Picture

Coda. Emotional Speech by Deaf Actor Troy Kotsur, who won for

ribbon Koda: Signs of the heart made history this sunday Being recognized at the award ceremony Oscar 2022 for Best Film, And this is the first time that a stage production of streaming The most important category wins the medal.

The drama about a deaf family, directed by Sean Heder, also won an Academy Award. Best Adapted Screenplay already Best Supporting Actor For troy kotsuroManages to outshine the strong contenders of traditional Hollywood studios.

coda i.e. the first golden statue for the creator Apple TV+like prevailing over rivals netflix, so with marked a milestone in the history of the industry ,