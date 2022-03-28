“Koda”: Oscar for Best TV Movie

From Sunday to Monday night, the Oscar Academy surprised by presenting the statuette for Best Picture codaA Very American Remake of Aries Family by Eric Lertigou, which crossed the 3 million viewers mark at the end of 2014. Unveiled at the Sundance Festival in 2022, this small French production was commissioned by Philippe Rousselet (son of Canal+ founder André Rousselet) through Pathé Y. The Buzz, winning both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Prize. What encourages Apple to keep the package of dollars needed to integrate titles into the meager catalog of its streaming service, AppleTV+, where coda (“Child of a Deaf Adult”, “Child of a Deaf Adult”) available since last August. So, against all odds, Sean Hader’s second feature film was an outright hit at the Oscars, winning three statuettes it could claim: Best Picture, Best…