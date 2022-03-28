‘Koda’ star Troy Kotsur becomes second deaf artist to win Oscar

‘Koda’ star Troy Kotsur made history at the 2022 Oscars tonight.

The 53-year-old has become the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award (and the first deaf person to take home the trophy). The actor won for his role in the drama Apple TV+ on Sunday, March 27. Presenter Yuh-Jung Eun holds his statue next to him as he talks to the crowd in sign language.

“My dad, he was the best signer in our family. But he was in a car accident and was paralyzed from the neck down,” he said in his moving acceptance speech, noting that his father could not sign after that.

“Dad, I’ve learned a lot from you. I’ll love you forever. You’re my hero.” Kotsur also thanked “all the wonderful deaf theater stages” where he was…